"Most of the time we want to keep them more hands-on learners so we want to keep them in this shop," said Course Instructor, Ken Moore.
And that's exactly what they're doing through this dual-credit program.
High school students who may interested in the machining industry learn a plethora of skills to the point where some have already finished their first semester of college.
"They can complete and finish up as seniors, they will complete our first semester thus saving them the cost of that first semester coming into this program," said Moore.
As students continue through the more advanced courses, they hone their skills utilizing the tech Idaho State University gives them.
"A lot of times if you just study a book you're not going to necessarily going to know what you're doing," said High School Student Samuel Godfrey. "It's quicker learning. You're going to be able to do it right away."
According to Instructor Ken Moore, who also has more than 40 years of experience in the machining industry, says companies can't wait until these students graduate so they can be the first to snag top talent.
"These companies are begging for us to get students through this program so they can hire them," said Moore.
Whether it be aerospace, nuclear, or the automotive industry, the Career and Technical Education program gives students the chance to thrive before they even step on campus ground.
