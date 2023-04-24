“And the cause was electrical in nature due to faulty equipment, and the fire was definitively ruled as accidental in nature.”
That’s what Pocatello Fire Department Chief Ryan O’Hearn said Monday pertaining to the department's investigation into Friday's fire at Highland High School.
In Monday's news conference, Chief O'Hearn said that the fire started on the north wall of the stage in the cafeteria and was electrical in nature due to faulty equipment.
The fire destroyed most of the “D” wing including the band and choir rooms, the cafeteria, the main gym, the locker rooms, and the weight room. The rest of the school had varying degrees of smoke and water damage.
Industrial hygienists were at the school Monday testing for various items to make sure it’s okay for restoration crews to go into the building and start working.
While students will be on a virtual learning schedule this week, Highland staff will be working out of the Portneuf Valley Tech building which used to be the Allstate Call Center.
The staff at School District 25 also addressed how the district and community pulled together over the weekend.
Courtney Fisher, PCSD25 Communications and Community Relations Coordinator said, “Public education is always a serious business. There is never any shortage of challenges that our administration faces, that our teachers face, that our school administrators face. So, what I saw over the weekend and what I've seen since Friday is our community, our faculty, our district administration banding together, our school district overall banding together to come together to address this crisis.”
The district is also finalizing a plan to restore food service for Highland students, that distribution will also take place at the Portneuf Valley Technical building in Chubbuck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.