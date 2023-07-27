School starts Aug. 23 for Pocatello Chubbuck School District 25.
And Thursday, district officials released information about what the return to school will look like for Highland High School.
Since a fire destroyed part of the school in April, there will be a lot of changes this coming school year.
All classroom and instructional spaces not damaged by the fire have been cleaned up and are ready for use. Major utilities have been restored. Demolition for the areas impacted by the fire will start Aug. 2. That site will be secured for safety, according to SD25 officials. The district will also do environmental inspections before students and staff return to the building.
For those areas damaged by the fire, those programs and extracurricular activities have been temporarily relocated. Those include:
Highland High School Commons Area
· Breakfast and lunch food service
Calvary Chapel Church (1633 Olympus Drive)
· Band
· Choir
· Dance
Vacated Princeton LDS Church Building (42 Princeton Avenue)
· Cheer
· Wrestling
· Storage
Gateway Learning Center (located behind Highland High School near the Highland municipal golf course)
· Weight room
· Select PE/activity classes
· Food service preparation
Idaho State University, College of Technology
· Welding
Bannock County Fairgrounds South Parking Lot (Adjacent to stadium)
· Temporary parking solution
Highland High School Small Gym
· Anticipated to be completed early fall 2023
The Mountain View Event Center and other district gyms will host games and practices for sports teams and other needs.
SD25 officials say the support from the community has been wonderful.
“The community’s support has been tremendous as we work to return Highland High School learners and staff back home with as little disruption and inconvenience as possible,” said Supt. Douglas Howell. “We’ve seen the community live the district’s motto to Be MORE TOGETHER in a way that will have a profound and lasting impact.”
The district says community help has included reduced or waived rental fees, sharing other school facilities, instrument donations, financial contributions and more. One local church even paused on the sale of its building to contribute.
Highland High School will host a back to school night on Aug. 21 at 7:00 p.m. Parents and students are encouraged to attend.
For the rest of the district, middle and high school schedules will be available for pickup on Aug. 9 and 10 from 8:00 a.m. to noon and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For more information, go to sd25.us/backtoschool.
