The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 Board of Trustees has received a progress report on Highland High School.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District #25 Board of Trustees has received a progress report on Highland High School.

The report included the clean-up and restoration efforts that have been completed or are in progress since the fire. As part of its emergency response, PCSD enlisted the services of Paul Davis Restoration of Idaho. Ongoing efforts remain focused on cleaning and restoration to return the school to functionality as quickly and efficiently as possible. The district also received a report that no asbestos or harmful substances were detected.

Members of Highland staff have been able to access their classrooms and offices to retrieve personal items. Plans are in the works to return personal items to students that may have been left behind in unaffected lockers.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.