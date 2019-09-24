Hispanic Heritage Week at ISU

Tacos were in no short supply at Idaho State University as Hispanic Heritage Week kicked off.
Students lined up for the Taco Tuesday event.
With Hispanic Heritage Month running from September 15th to October 15th, ISU is hosting a week full of events.
The events are sponsored by 6 ISU organizations.
Throughout the week, there will be programs aimed to highlight and celebrate Latinx culture and individuals.
The activities lined up will include an art appreciation showing... Film screenings, and Loteria, a Mexican bingo-like game.
Adolofo Andazola, president of the Society of the Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science, says about one of the events "we will also have Loteria night on Thursday taking place, and HALO is organizing this event, so we will basically teach the community about traditional games."
The events for this week are:
Wednesday 9/25: Exploring Cultural Identity from 12-1:30 PM, Latino Indigenous Art at 5 PM
Thursday 9/26: Loteria Night with HALO at 6 PM
Friday 9/27: Movie Night at 6 PM
While speaking Spanish is encouraged, all events will be hosted in English.
All events are free to the community. More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/542382509848141/
