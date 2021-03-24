Historic Downtown Pocatello Getting Ready for Easter Event

Historic Downtown Pocatello is getting ready to hold their Easter event this weekend. 

The ‘Easter Egg Eggstravaganza’ will be on Saturday at the pavilion in Historic Downtown Pocatello at 420 North Main Street. 

The Easter Bunny will be there with 10,000 Easter eggs. 

Kids and families can also take selfie photos with the Easter Bunny. 

“It’s not our traditional shop to shop ‘Easter Egg Eggstravaganza,’ but it’s a really nice format where we’re still going to be able to provide a tradition for our community and give kids a little opportunity to see the Easter Bunny,” says Stephanie Palagi, CEO, Historic Downtown Pocatello. 

The event goes from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 

Tags

Local News

