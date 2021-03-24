Historic Downtown Pocatello Getting Ready for Easter Event

...STORM SYSTEM TO BRING RAIN AND SNOW TO SOUTHEAST IDAHO THURSDAY
AND THURSDAY NIGHT WITH LOCALIZED TRAVEL IMPACTS...
Our next storm system is approaching the state of Idaho, and will
bring widespread rain and snow showers to the region Thursday and
Thursday night. Localized travel impacts are expected, including
during the morning commute.
For locations above about 5,500 feet in elevation, temperatures
will support all snow for the event, with 1 to 4 inches of
accumulation expected. This includes most highway passes including
Banner Summit, Galena Summit, Willow Creek Summit, Sweetzer
Summit, Holbrook Summit, Malad Pass, Fish Creek Summit, Emigration
Summit, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, Pine Creek Pass, Monida
Pass, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, and the Island Park region.
Slick road conditions are expected to begin by sunrise Thursday for
many areas and may continue through Thursday night. Those
traveling or commuting are encouraged to slow down, plan a little
extra time to reach your destination, and check 511 for the
latest road conditions.
At lower elevations including the eastern Magic Valley, Snake
Plain, and adjacent valleys, precipitation will fall as snow
Thursday morning, but will likely mix with or change to rain
showers Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s. A
slushy coating to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible Thursday
morning, starting by sunrise for many areas. Confidence is low
regarding how much snow will be able to stick to roads and
highways, but those traveling or commuting should still be
prepared to encounter slick spots. Again, check 511 for the latest
road conditions.
