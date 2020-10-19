Historic Downtown Pocatello Has New Market

A new market is available for the community in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
The ‘Crafter’s Market’ is held inside Station Square every Saturday form 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Stephanie Palagi with Historic Downtown Pocatello says the market has unique and exciting treasures.
The indoor market features handmade and handcrafted items that include jewelry, art, food and more.
“There’s a lot of crafter’s and a lot of jewelry makers and a lot of people who have hobbies that aren’t necessarily a business but want to get out and sell their items and so the ‘Crafted Market’ gives them a venue to do that,” says Stephanie Palagi, Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Palagi says the indoor market will give the community another opportunity to shop local.
