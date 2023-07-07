Historic Downtown Pocatello will host a mural dedication today.
Stephanie Palagi, the CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello says they will be dedicating a new mural at 'First Friday Art Walk.'
The dedication starts at 5:15 p.m. at Lookout Point.
The mural was created and painted by local artist Nick Hottmann.
Stephanie says it was funded and commissioned by the Yost and Ashcroft families to honor the three Yost sisters that were female athletes in Pocatello.
"they were actually softball players and there is a beautiful story about how girls and women sports evolved in Pocatello from boys only to girls teams and the family wanted to make a statement, a dedication to their sisters, so this is the beautiful scenery from Spring to Winter, the sports that our community can celebrate and play in Pocatello," say Stephanie Palagi, CEO, Historic Downtown Pocatello.
'First Friday' festivities run from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
And in addition to the art walk, a brand new metaphysical market will also be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.