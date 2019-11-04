A hit and run occurred early Saturday morning and Portneuf Valley Brewing would like your help in finding the vehicle.
Vehicles approach the intersection of 1st and Halliday St in Pocatello.
Just as the one SUV had done on early Saturday morning before crashing into the Portneuf Valley Brewing van.
Penny Pink, Owner of Portneuf Valley Brewing, recalled seeing her van.
"Would've been Saturday morning and noticed things hanging off of the front of the van. That was the first that we were aware that the van had been hit."
Surveillance footage from a business close by shows the dark SUV striking the van.
The SUV did not stop after the crash, continuing to drive down 1st St.
The van has many uses for the business.
Pink, told us some of the things they used the van for. "We use it for doing deliveries; we use it to store all of our cardboard recycling and it functions as a billboard for the business as well."
A police report has been filed for the now un-drivable van. Given the importance of the van to the business, Penny took to social media asking for help from the community.
Pink, said of her post "we would really appreciate the public's help in trying to find the vehicle that caused this damage and be able to get a license plate number."
This is just another incident to add to the list of vehicular crimes that have been ongoing for the past few weeks.
If you have any information on the crash or vehicle contact Portneuf Valley Brewing or Penny Pink.
