Hoku Plant May Be Getting a New Name

After years of the Hoku Plant changing hands, the plant may soon be changing its name.
The polysilicon plant Hoku that broke ground over a decade ago, may be coming back to life now that a UK based company called Solargise America is purchasing it.
The plant that’s sat empty for years changed hands when J.H Kelly purchased it and then VA Metals.
“The project that Solargise is proposing or the former Hoku facilities would involve purchasing the existing facilities, which they’ve done and the property and then refurbishing the facility, to again produce polysilicon and then another facility would be built to purify that and get that up to the grade to where semiconductors can use it and then another facility for that to process that, so that can be sold for semiconductor use,” says John Regetz, CEO, Bannock Development Corp.
Solargise is trying to obtain the land beneath the plant which is owned by Pocatello Development Authority and when KPVI reached out to PDA, they weren’t able to comment on this, however, they did say that this will be on the agenda at a meeting at Pocatello City Hall on Wedneday.
Regetz says if everything goes as planned, this will be an economic benefit to the City of Pocatello, with ultimately providing about 450 new jobs when they get done with all five plants.
“Well whenever you have additional jobs and these jobs are projected around $50,000 dollars a year, so those are good wages for this area, so people that are in those wages, you know, spend those dollars in the community and they buy goods and services and they recreate and they buy entertainment,” says Regetz.
According to Regetz, Solargise is talking about being a supplier for On Semiconductor in Pocatello.
“In a couple of years when they get the purified polysilicon being produced at the plant there and so then there’s some more economic impact there as well,” says Regetz.
Regetz says that although the purchase process still needs to be completed, the possibilities are exciting.
“This is interesting. This is really fascinating, so yeah, to see the vertical integration that they’re proposing, yeah it’s very interesting,” says Regetz.
Solargise plans to begin hiring a workforce this Spring.
