The City of Chubbuck will be holding its annual holiday light contest.
It is open to all homes and businesses within Chubbuck city limits. Winners will be chosen in several categories. There will also be a special recognition to a street or small neighborhood with the most decorated houses or combined display.
Judging will be November 29 through December 7. Decorations must be turned on by 6:00 p.m. and left on until 11:00 p.m. Winners will be announced December 8.
You can nominate a house for an award by messaging the City of Chubbuck's Facebook page.
