A local holiday light show display is lighting up a neighborhood in Chubbuck.
The 'Winters' Wonderland of Light' show has been going on for about 15 years.
The light display is synchronized to music.
You can listen to it from the comfort of your car by tuning your car radio to 88.5.
The creator of the light display, Brad Winters, says that they use about 44,200 individual lights plus two video screens.
They use a special software program for all of the lights.
They start setting up the display in September.
"Christmas Eve has been crazy every year since we started doing the bigger light shows and displays and this year it was just beyond crazy. I mean the weather wasn't terrible outside this year and so we had tons and tons of people. It was great," says Brad Winters, Creator of Holiday Light Show.
The 'Winters Wonderland of Light' show is located on 1389 Sawtooth in Chubbuck.
It runs from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. every night, weather permitting.
The holiday light display will run until January 2nd.
