The holiday shopping season is underway and the Better Business Bureau has some tips to keep you safe from scammers while shopping in stores and online.
One of the most important things is to use a credit over a debit card, in case your card information gets stolen it’s easier to get funds reimbursed on a credit card compared to a debit card.
You should read the fine print on sales that are going on to be sure there are no hidden fees. And make sure you don’t have to purchase the item within a certain time frame to land a good deal.
Also, you may see many tempting ads in your email but you should do research prior and make sure they are from a legitimate retailer and not a scammer trying to steer you to a different website.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "That email, you click that link and it may be taking you to an unsecured site or a site that looks like the legitimate retailer but actually isn't and that's where you're going to you know have personal information and your financial information could possibly get hacked."
The Better Business Bureau also recommends never using public Wi-Fi to make purchases as it is typically unsecured and makes it easy for scammers to steal your information.
