Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO AFFECT PRE-THANKSGIVING DAY TRAVEL... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 9 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH WILL CAUSE DRIFTING SNOW AND LOW VISIBILITY IN BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...ALL OF THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY, THE ENTIRE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN, AND THE ALBION MOUNTAINS AND NEARBY SOUTHERN HILLS. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. TRAVEL DURING THIS TIME WILL BE HAZARDOUS DUE TO WINDS CAUSING HEAVY DRIFTING OF SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW THAT WILL REDUCE VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO. EXPECT SLOWER SPEEDS AND THE POSSIBILITY OF TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES AS DRIFTING HAMPERS ROAD CLEARING EFFORTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&