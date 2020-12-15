Thanksgiving travel was impacted by covid-19 and it's projected that Christmas will take an even bigger hit.
Compared to last year, holiday travel is projected to drop by 29% according to AAA.
Nationwide this translates to over 30 million fewer people hitting the road or airport for Christmas and New Years.
Approximately 84.5 million Americans are going to travel 50 miles or less for the entire holiday travel period which typically begins December 23rd through January 3rd.
Out of this statistic, it's estimated that 457,000 Idahoans will travel, which is significantly less than 614,000 from last year.
Matthew Conde, Public and Government Affairs Director, AAA Idaho said, "If you are traveling, obviously you need to keep in mind all of the things we have been talking about, the social distancing, the masks, the disinfecting wipes on all oft hose high touch surfaces, the airplane tray tables, the arm rest, those type of things that a lot of other people might be touching."
The prediction for the drop in thanksgiving travel this year due to covid-19 was 10%, but after being tallied may actually reach 15 to 20%.
This could mean that the actual drop for Christmas and New Years may be higher than predicted.
