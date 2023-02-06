The annual Holy Spirit Catholic School Auction is back again this year.
This year’s auction is on February 11 at the Grand Idaho Inn and Suites. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. The theme is Boots and Bow Ties.
The auction serves as one of the school’s main sources of revenue and provides an opportunity each year for people from every part of the community to support. Tickets are $45 dollars per person, $80 dollars per couple, $300 dollars for a reserved table of eight and tickets will be an additional $5 dollars at the door.
Holy spirit catholic school has been serving the community for over seventy years.
The school carries on the rich tradition of providing academics, small class sizes, a faith-based environment, an inclusive and diverse student body, and highly qualified teachers.
