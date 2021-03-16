A man is in the hospital and his home is a total loss after a large fire this afternoon in Franklin County. Local fire fighters, along with some help from a Utah crew, extinguished the fire within three hours and stopped it from spreading to other structures.
"We received a call for a home explosion," explained Franklin County Fire District Assistant Chief Ryan Swainston. "There was no family inside, just one individual. He was already out, so when we got here we immediately started operations."
The explosion happened early Tuesday afternoon in a home on Maple Creek Rd. in Franklin County. "From what we were told he was lighting either a water heater or a furnace, and that's when it happened," stated Swainston.
The Franklin County Fire District arrived on scene around 12:40 p.m. with one engine and two tenders. They called in help from Cache County, Utah. "They have responded with a tender task force to help supply water," Swainston added.
That task force is made up of six tenders and one engine which helped contain the fire to just the home. There are nearby houses in the area, but the greatest risk for spread was a shop building just behind the house.
By 4:30 p.m., the two fire departments had extinguished the fire completely. However, they had to stay on scene well into the evening to finish mopping up the area.
The home is a complete loss and to make sure the fire doesn't reignite later in the night, the department called in an excavator. "He's pushed all the walls in, into the basement," explained Swainston. "Where it had a full basement we were unable to make any entry into the home, so that's our best line of attack, to push the walls in and to fight it from there."
The man inside the home at the time of the explosion was injured. The fire department couldn't give any information about his condition but says he was taken to Franklin County Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.