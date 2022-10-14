There will be a 'Homeless Awareness' fundraiser for Valley Missions Emergency Shelter and Food Pantry.
The fundraiser event will be at Rumors on Saturday, October 15th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The event will be in memory of William Cody Johnson.
There will be an auction and a raffle along with food for $8 dollars a plate.
