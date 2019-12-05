On Saturday one Pocatello park will become a temporary homeless encampment. The encampment will raise money for an emergency shelter.
Caldwell Park will be transformed this weekend.
Aid for Friends volunteer Michael Sampson says, "We can come out here and build a shelter and show the people driving by what it might look like [to have a homeless encampment in town], but Sunday morning when it's all over we can pack it all up and go home and take a hot shower."
At least 25 volunteers, along with friends and family, will spend the night in cardboard shelters to raise awareness about homelessness in Idaho. They will also raise money for the Aid for Friends shelter by finding community members who make a pledge to the volunteers for sleeping in the park.
Aid for Friends Board of Directors member Don Witbeck says, "One of the ways I try to do it [raise money] is hey I'm spending the night in a box in the park in December. You can come join me, or you can buy your way out of it with a donation."
Last year, those donations came out to more than $15,000. For those who have participated in the event sometime in the last 13 years, it changes their perspective.
Sampson says, "It just makes me grateful that I have what I have, and it makes me want to help those who don't have those things we take so much for granted."
The shelter helps hundreds of people every year and this event raises awareness about who those people are.
Witbeck says, "It can happen to anybody at anytime. Lose a job. Next thing you know, you're behind on bills. Next thing you know, you're mortgage is due. Next thing you know, you're out of your house. It can happen to anyone."
To help those when homelessness does happen, the shelter needs financing. The homeless encampment is one of the biggest fundraisers the shelter hosts each year. This year, the goal is to raise $20,000.
The public is invited out to the park Saturday afternoon to see the encampment and learn more about what it means to be homeless. Those who attend can also make a donation of either canned goods or money.
