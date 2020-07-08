"So I'm lonely, but I'm getting by good," says James Magarity. He lives alone in his apartment, but earlier this year he didn't have anywhere to call home. That is, until the Aid for Friends shelter in Pocatello stepped in to help.
"In one fell swoop [I] hit rock bottom," explains Magarity. When he lost his home, he turned to the Pocatello shelter for help. At that time, the shelter was running above capacity and a global pandemic was taking shape.
Magarity's age and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) put him at high risk for COVID-19. He says, "If I catch COVID I'm dead, with my lungs."
After consulting with a local doctor, shelter management decided to find private housing for those using the shelter in order for them to be able to social distance and stay safe. Housing Manager Sharon Wakefield says, "We've housed a total of 13 families and 30 people. It took us probably five weeks to actually do that."
Local hotels like TownePlace Suites by Marriott and Super 8 have been working with the shelter to provide temporary housing until those using the shelter, like Magarity, find their own apartment.
Due to this new style of housing, Aid for Friends doesn't have anybody staying in the shelter for the first time in more than 36 years. Wakefield says, "It's awesome. It's awesome to know that there is help out there, and there are a lot of people that do care."
For Magarity, he's thankful for all the help he's received from the shelter and its staff. He says, "I enjoy being alive just as much as anybody else, and without Aid for Friends I couldn't have done it. I literally could not be in the position I am today. I'm as healthy as I can be, I have my own place, and I'm comfortable."
The shelter will continue to work with local hotels, apartments complexes and other housing providers to safely house those in need during the pandemic. The shelter is able to do so through different grants it qualifies for, but relies on the community to donate household goods for those moving into their new apartments and starting their lives over.
For information on how to donate, or what items are currently needed call Aid for Friends at: (208) 232-0178.
(0) comments
