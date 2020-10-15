The Idaho Housing and Finance Association wants to say “thank you” to essential workers throughout the state by helping them save money on a home.
IHFA is implementing a new program called “Homes for Idaho Heroes.” It offers a special reduced mortgage rate of 2.375% for essential workers.
The rate is available to nurses, doctors, paramedics, firefighters, law enforcement, teachers, retail workers and current and former military members who meet loan requirements.
According to IHFA, the program uses no state or local tax dollars. The Micron Foundation donated $50,000 to help the program.
“We know how hard the past seven months have been for essential employees like first responders and teachers,” said Gerald M. Hunter, IHFA president. “We’d like to thank you by helping connect you to sustainable homeownership.”
Anyone interested in applying or learning more about the program should contact their local lender.
