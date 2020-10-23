"We found that 72 percent of parents who's children are currently learning in some form are actually learning from home whether its remote learning or privatized homeschooling or hybridized model in between," said Anne Crossman, CEO of Homeschool Expert.
With another number in relation to kids learning from home, there are nearly 40 million kids in total taking care of education at home.
Crossman offers resources and tools to parents dealing with kids learning at home. Whether it be homeschool or remote learning.
"Now because of Covid a lot of people are realizing it's a very valid way to get a great education from home," Crossman says.
Linda Pachin, A representative of Homeschool Idaho says prior to Covid homeschooling wasn't seen as such an attractive option.
"Prior to covid most experts were not claiming any number anywhere near that high," says Pachin.
Take Barbi Schaefer for example, who's been a homeschool mom for more than 20 years for her six children.
"I've homeshooled all six but there's only one still left at home he's our baby and he's 15," said Schaefer.
Schaefer says the resources offered on Homeschool expert blew her away.
Crossman said that "when Barbi spoke about that today she went through and looked through the materials and she said 'oh wow.'"
"I am truly in awe about what she's pulled together," stated Schaefer.
The CEO sympathizes with families going through a rough patch but has these words to offer.
"I know families are really struggling right now trying to make zoom school work with careers and multiple kids all crowded up around the table, and this wheel has already been invented so please let us help you we would love to be a resource for you."
