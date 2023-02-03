A Pocatello bar is giving back to the community by raising money for a Pocatello man and his family.
Hooligans is holding a special fundraiser Friday night for Dericc Clawson.
Clawson, husband and father to two kids, is battling colon cancer for a second time.
Hooligans is raising money to help him and his family with medical expenses and other needs.
From 10 p.m. to midnight, Hooligans is bringing in a live band and will be doing a few big giveaways. And 100% of the profits go to Clawson.
Hooligans owner Evan Pruett said they have done a few fundraisers like this and the community always comes through.
"I call everybody that comes in here Hooligans family because they support any local cause that I put on," he said. "They're huge supporters of me because none of this would be a success if people didn't come down and support and do it with me."
He said he has a platform and a way to help the community so "Why not?"
Friday is also co-owner Amber Pruett's 40th birthday so Evan says it's a big party where people can come have a lot of fun and for a good cause.
Those who can't make Friday night's fundraiser can still donate to Clawson through his Go Fund Me page.
