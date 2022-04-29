The Pocatello Downs horse races are off and running this weekend.
The first horse race of the season gets underway on Sunday.
It's $2.00 dollars to get in and kids 12 and under are free.
Races start at 1:00 p.m.
K.T. Anderson, the track-side announcer for Pocatello Downs says it's fun for the entire family.
"Well you know it's a great thing for a family activity because they can enjoy themselves and see some of the best horses in Southeastern Idaho. You know we've got horses from Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon, Nevada, Montana. We have horses from all over the western part of the United States, says K.T. Anderson, Track-side Announcer, Pocatello Downs.
The horse races run from May to September.
For more information you can check out Pocatello Downs Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.