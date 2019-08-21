Hot Cars Kill 10 Children in August

As we continue to see record heat, safety agencies across the county are reminding drivers that unattended vehicles are not a safe place to leave children.
On average, 38 children die in hot cars every year in the united states. This year, there have been 35 fatalities since April and 10 of those have been in August alone.
While no children have died in Idaho this year due to being left in a hot car, safety agencies across the state want to remind drivers that even a few minutes in a hot car can be fatal.
Public Affairs Director of AAA Idaho Matthew Conde says, "Heat treats adults and children so differently, and ultimately, that's something you have to recognize because a child's body temperature goes up three to five times faster than an adult's. So, what may be tolerable for me is not at all tolerable for a three or five year old. You never want to leave a kid in the car. There's really no such thing as a short errand."
For more information on hot car related accidents, or heat stroke in children, visit https://www.kidsandcars.org/
