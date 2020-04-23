Idahoans who rely on essential housing services will continue to have access to them with the help of the Home Partnership Foundation.
The Foundation received donations to its COVID-19 Housing Rapid Response Fund which aids the nonprofits across Idaho that provide essential housing.
The grants were distributed to 23 nonprofits that are dealing with reduced resources and an increase in need fur to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A few recipients across eastern Idaho include Aid For Friends, Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, and the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency.
Deanna Ward, Director of Development, Home Partnership Foundation said, "If we're able to pay you know a month's rent or some utilities for them to make sure to keep them in their current housing so they don't become homeless is very much a priority in this type of situation."
The Home Partnership Foundation will also be raising money through Idaho Gives and is asking for donations.
Here is a link for Idaho Gives: https://www.idahogives.org/organizations/the-home-partnership-foundation-inc
