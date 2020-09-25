How counties determine risk level during the pandemic

The Southeastern Idaho Health District is made up of eight counties: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, Power. Last week, three of the counties raised their COVID-19 risk level from minimal to moderate. KPVI takes an in-depth look at how, and why, that decision was made.
"The county commissioners in each of the eight counties we serve appoints a representative to serve on the board of health," explains Maggie Mann. She is the director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
During the pandemic, the board of health makes decisions, like raising a county from a minimal to moderate risk level. Per Idaho Code 39-414, the Board of Health has the authority to "administer and enforce all state and district health laws, regulations, and standards" and "to do all things required for the preservation and protection of the public health."
Many of those board members come in without a background in health care. However, they meet monthly with Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials and many also serve on their local hospital boards.
"And so, even if they don't have a strong background in health care or medicine, when they come to the board they work hard to develop an understanding of public health that enables them to make reasonable decisions," says Mann.
Mann adds the decisions the board makes during the pandemic are not done on a whim. Before making any decision, the board looks at active COVID-19 cases, outbreaks, and hospital data. Hospital data includes availability of beds, staff, and resources like personal protective equipment.
"Our board's approach has not been to issue any type of mandatory order," Mann explains. "They are changing risk levels for awareness in our communities about the level of spread of the virus, and attached to those risk levels are recommendations."
Those recommendations are meant to help business and community members alike slow the spread of the virus.
Hospitals in all eight counties of the district report data daily. That data includes new COVID hospitalizations and the number of ICU beds in use, just to name a couple.
This means hospital needs in each county play a role in determining a county's risk level.
KPVI reached out to hospitals in all of the district's eight counties and got responses from all but Franklin and Butte. In all the small county hospitals there is a similarity: they are not near capacity now, but have limited staff and beds. This means their concern is one outbreak in their respective county could mean exceeding capacity; that is what all hospitals are trying to avoid.
"[It's] not that we are barely holding on by the skin of our teeth," says Dr. Daniel Snell. "Okay, now we're heading into the busiest time of the year."
Over the next few weeks, hospitals expect their annual surge in flu and respiratory patients which would be fine if COVID-19 wasn't around.
Dr. Snell, who is the chief medical officer at Portneuf Medical Center, says after Idaho left each stage of the shut down and as schools reopened, hospitals saw an increase in patents and then plateaued at a higher level of hospitalizations than before.
"Combine that coronavirus utilization of our resources with every other utilization of our resources," Dr. Snell says. "We've eaten up a lot of our buffer."
Hospitals like Portneuf work to treat everyone, but they need the public's help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and preserve the resources they need to do that.
Dr. Snell says it's pretty easy to understand why hospitals are being cautious right now adding, "there are more people in Southeast Idaho than there are hospital beds, right? So, if everyone were sick at the same time we wouldn't have enough beds to take care of everyone."
Dr. Snell says looking at only hospital capacity to determine a county's risk level would be over simplifying the problem.
For example: some of the smaller county hospitals also have nursing homes attached to them which increases the possibility of exposure for the vulnerable populations.
All the hospitals KPVI spoke with say they support the decisions the board of health has made so far.
