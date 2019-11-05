While there may be no snow in the forecast, that doesn't mean the City of Pocatello isn't preparing for what's ahead in the coming months.
This is the time of year when the City is transitioning to winter maintenance materials, where they first bring in all aggregate materials, such as sand and salt, to melt ice and give vehicles traction during snowstorms.
Pocatello also gets their salt brine plant going, where they make salt brine from dissolving salt in water and apply that to roads prior to the storm so the snow or ice doesn’t stick as closely.
They also convert the eleven dump trucks used to pave roads in the summer to snow plows and have three other trucks specifically to apply salt brine.
New this year, the City is going to attach a wing to one of their plows along with a camera for the driver to use to guide the wing, which is what you would typically see used on an interstate to try to make snow removal more efficient.
Tom Kirkman, Deputy Public Works Director, City of Pocatello said, "Basically what it allows us to do is plow two lanes of road with one truck, normally on a five lane road a truck has got to go up that road five times. What we're hoping is that we can knock down that road in two times."
Pocatello is in close contact with the National Weather Service prior to each storm to develop a preparation plan.
Overall the City of Pocatello has around 750 miles of lanes that need to be cleared of snow, and plows only travel between 5 to 10 miles per hour to ensure safety during storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.