From United Way news release:
The United Way branches across Idaho are launching a statewide survey today (Monday) to assess the economic impact the COVID19 crisis has had on Idaho families. All Idaho families are invited to complete the United Way Idaho COVID19 survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/unitedwayidaho or at www.unitedwaysei.org/covid-19. Individual responses are confidential.
“Every Idaho family has felt the impact of COVID19. In uncertain times like these, there is no better way to create pathways forward than to be grounded in knowledge gathered from the people we serve,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
Before the pandemic hit, more than 40% of households in Southeastern and Eastern Idaho fell into the federal poverty plus ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) demographic, meaning these families were in financially precarious situations. For many, the economic crisis has stripped available assets and abruptly repositioned families into unfamiliar financial positions. The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, childcare challenges, community resource gaps, and other economic changes Idaho families are navigating.
“On a daily basis, United Ways throughout Idaho work hard to serve those suffering from the loss of basic needs and sense of security due to the workforce interruptions,” said Christine Wiersema, CEO of the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County. “As we respond to the immediate needs, United Ways are thinking ahead to the next phase of recovery and what will be needed most to help get families back on track.”
This survey is being conducted at zero cost and has advisory assistance provided by the United For ALICE team and other United Ways across the country.
The survey takes about ten minutes and includes questions such as: What are you concerned about in the weeks and months ahead? (Check all that apply)
- The economic health of my community
- Paying rent/mortgage
- You or a loved one getting COVID19
- Children’s well-being, remote learning
- Adequate child care
- Getting food and other things I need
- Mental health issue (e.g., depression, addiction, anxiety)
- Medical issues other than COVID19
- Paying other bills
- Attending church or other social gatherings
- Other. Please specify.
