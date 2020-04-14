Alex Heisler, a theatre, film, and video major at Idaho State University; explains the portal website that is now his virtual classroom.
"So this is Moodle ISU, it's a website I believe created by the ITRC."
As the pandemic continues schools have now adjusted and for the last two weeks ISU has held all classes online.
Alex explains how drastically different his classes are.
"A vast majority of my classes, which were performance based, now had to move online; which then changed how our classes were structured almost entirely".
When we asked him how teachers were still grading performances, Alex responded, "we still did as a group like we were working on a group project and a group scene which our teachers used zoom to have us perform across with a little bit of leniency given we couldn't do it in person".
Though certain classes have gone completely theoretical.
Alex tells us about his rock climbing class, that has gone fully online.
"I do have some physical education classes, which you can't do physical ed classes if you're quarantined and those have gone pretty much strictly theoretical cause there's not much you can do."
Alex continued to show and explain how Moodle looked and worked and even how he was able to see his assignments.
"It's basically structured out like this so yesterday we were supposed to read our plays and tomorrow we're doing one on one rehearsals".
Which has now created another obstacle students are navigating around for the rest of the semester.
ISU's campus remains open for students to access the WiFi for their online classes.
