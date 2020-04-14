How Make-A-Wish Idaho is Still Granting Wishes During the Pandemic

Many things have been postponed in Idaho including wishes for critically ill children by Make-A-Wish Idaho.
But they are still working hard on getting those wishes completed when everything is open again.
While certain wishes have been postponed for a later date.
One lucky child was able to see their's come true as the Blaine County Sheriffs office helped deliver a poodle puppy.
Julie Thomas, the regional director for Make-A-Wish Idaho, tells us about how they got the puppy there.
"So I reached out to the sheriffs department, they met me at the county line and we handed the puppy off and then they delivered the puppy to the girl."
To make a donation to Make-A-Wish Idaho: https://secure2.wish.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donate_now&chid=056-000
All donations to Make-A-Wish Idaho stay in Idaho.
For volunteer information visit: https://idaho.wish.org/ways-to-help/volunteering
