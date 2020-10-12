October is normally a time when Halloween stores are busy with shoppers getting costumes and props.
But as the pandemic still continues, has there been any changes so far?
Eric Martin, Store Associate for Spirit Halloween, explains how business is going.
"It's been pretty good I would say. We're really starting to ramp up into our serious point of the season, where we're going to be getting lots of people coming in; it's going to be really busy. And I kind of thought it was going to be a little bit slower because of the pandemic, but people are still coming in, they still want costumes, masks, everything."
Still showing that residents are excited about Halloween.
While excitement for the holiday might be in full swing, Eric explains that there have been a few policy changes in the store.
"We're asking guests coming in to not put on the mask and stuff like that. Our fitting rooms are closed but we're still trying to get people to you know; if it doesn't fit you, you can come ahead and return it, all of that."
Another policy change, given the situation with COVID-19 is that returned items will be sent back to corporate and not on to the sales floor for customer safety.
Spirit Halloween is also asking customers to wear face covering while shopping, to keep 6 feet of distance, and offering hand sanitizer for customers.
To see a full explanation of policies regarding safety, click here.
For policies regarding safety in stores, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.