How the Pocatello F.D. is handeling the COVID-19 Outbreak

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread, first responders are having to change their procedures.
The Pocatello Fire Department has made some changes to not only protect themselves, but also the community.
Fire Chief David Gates explains one of the biggest changes.
"The number one thing the entire city has done is pretty much shut down all what we would call non-essential services, kind of running on a maintenance level of service, meaning just the things that have to absolutely get done".
Some other changes that the fire department has implemented includes screening employees daily and social distancing between the fire crew.
Fire Chief Gates added "when we do respond, we've expanded and changed our protocols to how we approach patients in non-life threatening situations".
Fire chief Gates mentioned some of the services they are no longer providing during this outbreak.
"We shut down burn permits, we're only doing building inspections and things like that on a very as-need basis".
Allowing the fire department to minimize their social interaction during this time.
The Fire Chief had one last comment for the community.
"I've always believed that it's going to take the village in order for us to get through this, and we're doing our part as first responders. I hope every citizen is doing their part."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.