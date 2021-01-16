"Since January first the national average is up 13 cents. The Idaho average is up three cents."
But that shouldn't be anything for Idahoans to worry about too much according to AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde.
"The good news is we're well under the national average. We're actually 13 cents cheaper than the national average which is almost unheard of."
And due to the area we live in, Idaho is one of the last states to react to price changes.
"The mountain west is one of the last places to see these gas price movements."
Conde says a reason for gas prices to rise is due to the price of crude oil, which makes up 50 percent of finished gasoline.
"When those crude oil prices rise, even though demand isn't very strong across the country, it costs more to replace the fuel on hand and that's making higher gas prices."
As 2021 progress, Conde believes people will begin traveling more raising the price of gas.
He says the covid-19 vaccination may play a part in that.
"As people start to have more confidence and more options become available, and the vaccine starts to be distributed, those things are going to motivate people to travel, they're going to motivate people to go back to work instead of working from home. All of those things are going to combine to put some more demand out there and raise gas prices in the process."
