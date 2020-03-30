How the Veterans Home is Handling the COVID-19 Outbreak

As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow around the world, the VA, our largest health care system is also dealing with their own cases.
With over 1,000 positive cases and 27 deaths nationwide.
We decided to look at how our local veterans home is keeping residents safe.
Josiah Dahlstrom, Administrator at the Idaho State Veterans Home, explained that; "the biggest perhaps change that we've done with all of this is. We've actually been screening all of our staff coming in, making sure that we're aware of where they've been, have they had contact with anybody that might have been COVID positive".
And while visitations might have been limited they have been encouraging family time for the residents.
"So we are doing a lot more of the video conferencing, making sure that the residents still have access to their family members".
But what about communal activities inside the home?
Josiah explained that, "any of the communal dining, communal activities where we'd have a whole group together, we are still able to do some of that as long as we can maintain that social distancing".
Still allowing for some normalcy within the home.
He also mentioned one last thing.
"If we could say anything to the community itself because we always have tons of visitors coming up here; it would be for everybody to continue washing your hands, follow the stay at home order, if there's no reason to come this direction please don't".
