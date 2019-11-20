The following was written by nutritionist Carol Jensen of Innerconnected Wellness.
The Thanksgiving dilemma is that we want to FEAST, but we don’t want the food coma that follows! You will actually eat less and be more satisfied if you switch out manufactured foods for whole foods that don’t come with a nutrition label.
It’s time to think outside the box – the stuffing box! In this wild rice stuffing, say goodbye to stale bread & long ingredient lists. Say hello to tender wild rice, crispy bacon, mushrooms, herbs, nuts, & cranberries.
Forget the canned soup for this green bean casserole that is loaded with flavor! Portabella mushrooms and balsamic vinegar are sauteed in butter and thyme, then topped with baked leeks for a bit of crunch!
In this classy version of candied yams, dates, pure maple syrup and cinnamon lend a decadent sweetness -- without artificial ingredients -- to make an unforgettable comfort food.
Pass up the frozen dough and gluten bloat when you make this absolutely scrumptious corn bread from millet, buttermilk, and sweet potatoes. No sugar needed!
Look at this rosy pomegranate and cranberry fruit salad: No imitation whipped topping! Simmer the berries in honey, cloves and orange juice then add red pears and green apples.
Finally, the mouthwatering pie! This yummy cookie crust contains only unsweetened coconut flakes and dates. And the delicious pumpkin filling is no-bake!
If you do happen to gorge yourself on all this appetizing real food, your best bet is to take a walk instead of hit the couch. You can grab the recipes and sign up for one of my cooking classes on my websit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.