Bars that plan on re-opening in Phase 3, pending the result of the official announcement at 1:30 PM today, should follow the guidance of the Governors' Office.
The amount of people allowed in bars should be limited to ensure social distancing.
There shouldn't be any seating at the bar or drink ordering at the bar so that people can be sat at tables spaced six feet apart so that people aren't crossing that barrier and getting closer than they need to be.
Live music and dancing are both not recommended yet either as it's difficult to be socially distant in that setting.
Maggie Mann, District Director, Southeastern Idaho Public Health said, "Wearing a cloth face covering even in a bar setting is going to be very important, that provides protection to the other people around you."
If you happen to walk into a bar and see there isn't much social distancing, you should leave and find another bar to go to so that you can protect yourself and others.
