How to keep uninvited guests (of the bear variety) away

Earlier this week, we showed you a video of a black bear stopping for lunch in a local backyard. Wildlife officials advise what to do in a similar situation.
Rick Carnaroli headed home for a late lunch earlier this week. After taking the dogs out, he noticed something.
Pocatello resident Rick Carnoroli says, "I was going around the corner and I see this black shape go down into the woods and I thought, 'That's not a dog.'"
It certainly wasn't a dog. A black bear decided to have an easy meal eating from the Carnarolis' bird feeders. The family lives on Buckskin Road just outside of Pocatello, and wildlife experts say this isn't an uncommon occurrence.
Idaho Department of Fish & Game Regional Communications Manager Jennifer Jackson says, "When they come by an area where there's birdseed, that is just like a fast food drive up. It's quick and easy, and they're going to get their fill, and they're not going to pass up that opportunity."
If you live in town, there's no real need to worry about catching a bear in the backyard. However, if you live near the outskirts of town, there are a few things you should do to keep the bears away.
Carnoroli says, "We have 12 bird feeders out with seeds, so we've cut that in half. Those that are out away from the perimeter of the forest, we've got nine acres that are just woods, so we've taken those down."
Fish & Game says taking those bird feeders down is the right thing to do. Homeowners who live near bear country should also be mindful of bringing pet food inside, keeping their trash secure and calling Fish & Game if a bear does decide to be your house guest.
Jackson says, "So, we take every bear sighting, or bear report, on a case-by-case basis. In this particular case, this bear is a normal bear, acting normally, in normal bear habitat."
Fish & Game says at this time the bear that visited the Carnorolis' home is being monitored and that at this time there's no cause for further involvement.
