How to keep uninvited guests (of the bear variety) away

Weather Alert

...LOWER ELEVATIONS IN THE CARIBOU NF AREA ADDED TO WARNING... .AN EXTREMELY DRY COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO SWEEP THROUGH CENTRAL AND EASTERN IDAHO ON SUNDAY. ON ITS APPROACH THIS LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, THIS FRONT WILL INCREASE THE WIND AND DRY OUT THE AIR TO THE POINT WHERE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL BE REACHED AT MANY LOW ELEVATION LOCATIONS. THE FRONT PASSES THROUGH SUNDAY, BRINGING EVEN STRONGER WIND AND CONTINUING THE VERY LOW HUMIDITY DUE TO THE LEVEL OF DRYNESS WITH THIS FRONT. COOLER AIR BEHIND THE FRONT ON MONDAY SHOULD BRING THE HUMIDITY BACK UP. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 BELOW 5800 FEET ELEVATION... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST TO WEST 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...WIDESPREAD 10 TO 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ONCE A FIRE STARTS, FAST FIRE SPREAD RATES AND HIGH INTENSITY FIRES ARE LIKELY TO RESULT. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, AND/OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, AND/OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: * RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, AND/OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. && MESSICK