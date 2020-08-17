If your face is starting to get pimples around the nose, mouth, or chin and you've been using a face covering during the pandemic, you may have mechanical acne. Or, as it is currently nicknamed: "maskne."
"Mechanical acne is the actual rubbing and covering of the pores on the face. So, the pores on the face get clogged because of the irritation and the rubbing, and then turn into their acne cycle where they get some inflammation and sometimes some superficial bacteria involved," explains Dr. Trevor Batty. He is a dermatologist at Idaho Skin Institute in Chubbuck.
With people wearing masks for extended periods of time due to the pandemic, some are seeing their skin break out with acne. Dr. Batty explains which skin types are more prone to maskne: "People that have oily skin, people that have a history of acne, currently have acne, or have a history of rosacea."
Mechanical acne isn't new. Athletes, healthcare workers and people who wear face coverings for work often develop this type of skin irritation.
However, many people are experiencing maskne for the first time as they help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks.
During the pandemic there are things you can do to help prevent an unwanted outbreak of maskne. Dr. Batty explains: "Keeping your mask clean is one thing. The next thing is using a type of acne wash at home that either has a salicylic acid or a benzoyl peroxide. Those are normal kinds of acne washes and those can be used either once or twice a day depending on how your skin tolerates those washes. And sometimes, even using a little bit of a dandruff shampoo as a face wash every once in a while can help cut down on the yeast that likes to grow in a hot, humid environment that sometimes a mask creates."
Dr. Batty says another thing you can do to help prevent mechanical acne is to reduce friction on your face by using a light moisturizer or sunblock to create a thin layer of protection between the skin and the mask.
If your acne remains the same (or gets worse) after trying these different preventative measures for a few weeks, seek help from a dermatologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.