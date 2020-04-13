A new scoreboard ranks communities on how well people are social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Unacast online "social distancing scoreboard" rates states and counties with letter grades, ranging from A to F.
Measuring a number of travel factors from cell phone data. Collected, according to the company's website, from "app partners".
The nation overall scores a C. Idaho also scores a C.
Most of the counties in southeastern Idaho score a C, with the exception of Bear Lake and Franklin Counties, which score a B and B- respectively.
“I think that they should really be interpreted with a little bit of caution,” says Maggie Mann, the Director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
“Many of our communities are really rural in nature. So anytime we have a really small population we need to be careful when we're interpreting data because it's a small number and so getting to the root of what it really means can be a little bit challenging.
Mann says in her view, most people in southeastern Idaho have taken social distancing seriously.
