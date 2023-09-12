Every Tuesday and Wednesday, volunteers show up at 10 a.m. and begin to work. Just this last month, the center recorded over 9,000 volunteer hours and delivered 11,624 items.
"When I come in in the morning, it's just a buzz. All of the people are visiting, having a great time, and even you can be in a bad mood, but the minute you walk in the center, you feel something", said Mozelle Neville, a director at the non-profit.
The Humanitarian Center, located at 1415 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls, started out small but has grown into a large non-denominational non-profit that services close to 140 non-profits with clothes, sheets, quilts, toys, hygiene kits, and much more.
14 years later, the center has moved into a larger space and sees several hundred volunteers each month. Everyone working at the center is a volunteer, and so it relies heavily on donations, both monetary and material, such as fabrics and yarn.
On Wednesday, the center is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is invited to take a tour, have a treat, mingle with volunteers, and, if inclined, start a project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.