Hundreds Come Out for ISU Ambush

Hundreds of runners from around the region came out for the 8th annual ISU Ambush on Saturday.
The Associated Students of Idaho State University host the 5-K mud and obstacle run to raise money for student clubs on the ISU campus.
Funds raised also go towards club development and training and leadership classes.
Event organizers say the event is a great way to kick off the start of a new school year.
“It’s a fun run where you can come run three miles, get dirty, go through obstacles and have a good time with your team,” says Tiffany Hatfield, ISU Ambush Event Coordinator.
About 250 runners participated in this year’s event.
Next year the ISU Ambush will also be held in September.
