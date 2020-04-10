Tonight, schools across the state showed support for their students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of people showed up to show their support at Century High School in Pocatello.
Pocatello Chubbuck School District Community Relations Officer Courtney Fisher says, "This is just really a sign of solidarity. Coming together. Lighting up the night to show our support for our graduating class, our student athletes, their coaches, their families as we navigate this new territory together."
Schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and students are missing out on end-of-the-year activities like graduation and spring sports.
So, at 8:20 p.m. or 20:20 military time (a symbol for the class of 2020) Friday night, school athletic fields across the state were part of the "Be the Light Idaho" event.
When the sun set, the lights illuminated school grounds to show support for students like Century High School Senior Ashley Harris.
She says, "This is really just a way to come together as a community. We're a team, all of us at Century. We're a team. We're a family. It's not just a school."
Community members honked car horns, cheered and made noise to show the students that their Century family misses them during the stay-home order. All while following social distancing guidelines.
Harris says, "I think it's a great opportunity to get out and see each other even though we're not supposed see each other, but still live it up."
The restrictions in place due to the pandemic mean many students won't be able to create traditional, high-school memories. For that reason, the district decided to participate in "Be the Light" to help them create unique memories and build their bond with one another.
Harris says, "It makes me feel diamondback proud because that's something that we've always preached about is be proud of where you come from. This is cool to see that everybody's showing up; coming out and just being proud of who we are."
We'll hear from student athletes who participated in "Be the Light Idaho" Saturday night on KPVI Weekend Edition.
