Hundreds Gather for Suicide Prevention Event

Hundreds gathered at Cotant Park in Chubbuck for the 3rd annual American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Out of the Darkness Community 5-K Walk on Saturday.
Organizers of the event say their goal is to bring the community together to experience strength, hope and recovery in the wake of suicide.
They want everyone to know about the local community resources that are available and spread the word that talking about suicide can save lives.
The funds raised from the event go towards implementing suicide prevention resources and other mental health resources.
At the Event a ceremony was held with Mayor Kevin England issuing a proclamation that designates September as Suicide Prevention Month for the City of Chubbuck and Pocatello.
“It really is a community event for people to come together to share their stories, to gain knowledge about one another, to create understanding about the topic and to see the resources that are available and to memorialize their loved ones,” says Carmen Stanger-Barney, Idaho Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Event organizers say close to 200 people participated in the 5-K walk.
Their goal is to raise $15,000 dollars from the event.
