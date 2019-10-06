Hundreds of Cyclists Come out for Annual Pink Ribbon Tour

Hundreds of bicyclists came out for the 5th annual Pink Ribbon Tour in Pocatello over the weekend.
The Pink Ribbon Tour is a road cycling event centered on building awareness for breast cancer while raising funds for local cancer patients and providing access to early detection mammograms.
Event organizers say funds raised will go directly back into the community for several programs.
