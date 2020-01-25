Hundreds of Harry Potter enthusiasts gathered over the weekend at the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Pocatello.
It’s the second annual ‘A Day at Hogwarts’ Harry Potter themed two day event.
The event is to raise money to build the ‘My World Discovery’ museum.
Over 700 tickets were sold to the event.
Activities at the event included science, technology, potion chemistry, theater performances, Harry Potter classes, magical wand shop and some art.
Organizers of the event say it’s a great way to get the community together to have some fun.
“I think people, they like to pretend and they like to go to a different world and be Harry Potter for a day and learn to be a witch and a wizard and have fun while they’re doing it,” says Kristi Payne, Fundraising Chair and Organizer of Event.
“You just kind of get to walk around like you’re actually in Harry Potter and you get to do fun stuff like that,” says Austin Rone, Attended the Event.
About 100 volunteers helped with the event and they hope to continue it next year around the same time.
