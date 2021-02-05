Today, hundreds of people received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho Falls. Those who are now vaccinated against the virus are hopeful it will bring some relief to students -- and their parents -- who've had to adapt to new styles of learning as a result of the pandemic.
"It's a great day in District 91 today!" exclaims Director of Communications Margaret Wimborne. She continues, "Getting that second dose is just another step toward normal."
The Taylorview Middle School gymnasium was the place to be Friday afternoon for teachers and staff of Idaho Falls School District No. 91.
Inside, teachers could be heard cheering. Usually, the cheers and shouts would be used to encourage student athletes. However, Friday afternoon, they were a sign of appreciation for modern medicine.
"When the governor kind of reprioritized groups a few weeks ago in Idaho, we had a clinic set up within two days. Eastern Idaho Public Health came in and did those vaccinations for our staff," explains Wimborne.
About three weeks ago, East Idaho Public Health vaccinated a large portion of the district's staff. Wimborne adds, "More than 60 percent of our staff have at least had one dose."
Friday, the health district returned to the school to administer the second dose of the vaccine to nearly 600 educators. The clinic was held in the gym to allow teachers and staff to go in and out as quickly, and safely, as possible.
For nearly a year, teachers, students and parents have had to adapt to changes caused by the pandemic. From different schedules to online learning, the changes have been a challenge. However, these vaccination clinics nourish hope for a better future. "This is a great milestone, I think, in getting back to normal," adds Wimborne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.