Hundreds of Local Protesters March for George Floyd

Hundreds of people gathered at Caldwell Park in Pocatello on Saturday to protest for George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis police.
Several protesters wore facemasks and displayed signs that said things like ‘Black Lives Matter,’ while listening to speakers before they marched.
And although the protest remained peaceful, there was a separate small group there that displayed a gun.
Pocatello Police was also present to not only keep people safe, but show support too.
As protesters marched they chanted thinks like ‘No Justice, No Peace,’ and yelled out George Floyd’s name.
The organizer of the event says she’s hoping it will bring change to the community.
“As a community, as a group really understand why people are so upset and come together and be able to feel, you know, how upset people are and really kind of mourn and grieve together and not only mourn and grieve, but use this as a place to heal,” says Lizzy Bennett, Event Organizer.
They are also holding a candlelight vigil at Caldwell Park at around 8:30 later in the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.