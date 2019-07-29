Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN CARIBOU COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... NORTHEASTERN ONEIDA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... SOUTHEASTERN BANNOCK COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... SOUTHEASTERN POWER COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO... * UNTIL 945 PM MDT * AT 637 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DOWNEY, VIRGINIA, ARBON, MALAD PASS, DANIELS RESERVOIR AND HAWKINS RESERVOIR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&