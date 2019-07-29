The woman leading a charge to recall Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies has now added three more names to her list.
Wearing a new "Recall Them All” button, Claudia Ortega of Pocatello tells KPVI she is now circulating a petition to recall Bannock County’s commissioners: Steve Brown, Terrel Tovey and Ernie Moser.
According to Ortega, she's already gotten hundreds of signatures.
This all stems from a dramatic raise in property assessments in Bannock County, assessments going out late and a perceived lack of communication from the county.
Ortega says she feels the commissioners haven't taken enough responsibility for what's happened.
"They, along with the assessor, knew back in January that they were going to be doing theses valuations,” says Ortega.
“They could have had press conferences, they could have let people know this was coming down the pike, let people know what their plan was."
Friday, the Board of Equalization, which is made up of the commissioners, resolved over 2,000 unheard appeals by blanket-reducing the assessments by 10%.
Ortega feels this was a violation of due process.
Like the petition to recall Davies, Ortega needs to get 9,100 signatures on each by Sep. 16th to make it on the November ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.