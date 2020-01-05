Hundreds Take Advantage of Nordic Center's Free Ski Day

Hundreds of people got to take advantage of ‘Ski for Free’ day at the East Mink Creek Nordic Center over the weekend.
Nordic Center staff says not only was the skiing free, but there was free snowshoeing, sledding, trail passes, parking and rentals.
At the event they also had volunteer instructors give free mini lessons.
They do one free ski day event a year at the Nordic Center to promote winter activities.
“We just do it to allow people who maybe, who couldn’t otherwise do it, maybe a bigger family who, that would be a stress on the funds, can do it, or people just want to try it out without committing a bunch of money to it,” says Lance Clark, Outdoor Recreation Supervisor, East Mink Creek Nordic Center.
“I mean, look around. Look at the view and everything. I mean you get to see trees and mountains and usually like in town, in Pocatello, when it’s inverted and everything, you come up here and the suns out,” says Joey Faust, Ski Instructor, East Mink Creek Nordic Center.
They will be holding the Women’s Clinic next Saturday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. at the East Mink Creek Nordic Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.