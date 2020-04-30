Back in September, we told you about a World War II veteran who took the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. Today, hundreds of people celebrated that veterans age which is now soaring in the triple digits.
Thursday afternoon, droves of people drove by Quail Ridge Assisted Living in Pocatello to wish Wayne Kies a happy birthday.
Woman yells, "Give me a happy!" Kids return, "Happy!"
Woman shouts, "Give me a birthday!" Kids scream, "Birthday!"
Hundreds showed up for Mr. Kies' 100th birthday. He yells back at the kids, "And many, many more!"
Many of the parade-goers were strangers, while others had familiar faces.
Kies says, "Those two motorcycles that went by together, one of them made so much noise. He kept revving it up. That was my neighbor."
Originally, family from across the country planned to fly out for Kies' big day, but things quickly changed.
Kies' daughter Kathy Packard says, "And then this happened, you know, the COVID-19 and then all of a sudden we couldn't do anything; and we're like, what are we going to do?"
The solution: a social-distancing-inspired parade.
Packard says, "He's so excited. I know you can tell."
Mr. Kies danced for many of those who drove past playing music from their cars. His dance moves proved his excitement.
Just as I would with anyone on his or her birthday, I asked Mr. Kies what he wished for on his 100th birthday.
He replied, "That things get better, and that we get better, and she gets better, and we live a little longer, and be happy."
Wayne's wife of 76 years, Kathleen, turns 98 in the fall. Depending on health restrictions then, the family plans on having a celebration for both.
